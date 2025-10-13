Senior Ukrainian officials head to Washington for talks on defence, energy

A Ukrainian delegation led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko will visit Washington for talks on strengthening Kyiv's defence and energy resilience, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Monday, Report informs via Reuters.

Ukraine is seeking more US support for its war effort against Russia, as Kremlin forces step up strikes on energy facilities across the country and press forward on the battlefield.

Writing on X, Andriy Yermak said the two sides would also discuss stronger sanctions against Russia, a measure Zelenskiy has said is critical to forcing Moscow to the negotiating table.

"The ultimate goal remains unchanged – a just and lasting peace!" he wrote.

The delegation will also include National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.