Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Senior Ukrainian officials head to Washington for talks on defence, energy

    Region
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 17:21
    Senior Ukrainian officials head to Washington for talks on defence, energy

    A Ukrainian delegation led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko will visit Washington for talks on strengthening Kyiv's defence and energy resilience, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Monday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Ukraine is seeking more US support for its war effort against Russia, as Kremlin forces step up strikes on energy facilities across the country and press forward on the battlefield.

    Writing on X, Andriy Yermak said the two sides would also discuss stronger sanctions against Russia, a measure Zelenskiy has said is critical to forcing Moscow to the negotiating table.

    "The ultimate goal remains unchanged – a just and lasting peace!" he wrote.

    The delegation will also include National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

    Yulia Svyrydenko Washington Kyiv Andriy Yermak energy resilience Rustem Umerov
    Ukrayna heyəti ABŞ-yə yollanıb, Rusiyaya qarşı sanksiyalar müzakirə ediləcək
    Ермак: Наша делегация в США обсудит укрепление ПВО, энергетику и санкции против РФ

    Latest News

    17:39

    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 91,000 barrels per day in September

    Energy
    17:24

    Oil exports via BTC increased by 7% in August

    Energy
    17:21

    Senior Ukrainian officials head to Washington for talks on defence, energy

    Region
    17:20

    Trump departs from Israel for Egypt

    Other countries
    17:13

    Azerbaijan sees 4-fold increase in smartphone imports from Indonesia

    ICT
    17:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Russian deputy PMs convene in Baku

    Foreign policy
    16:55

    Images of orders issued by Armenian armed forces to implement in formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories presented in court

    Incident
    16:52

    Geological assessment to be conducted in Karabakh and East Zangazur

    Infrastructure
    16:51

    President Ilham Aliyev holds meetings with leaders of several countries

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed