Expanded meeting between Ilham Aliyev and US vice president held in Baku - UPDATED
Foreign policy
- 10 February, 2026
- 19:14
An expanded meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Vice President of the United States of America James David Vance was held in Baku, Report informs.
An expanded meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Vice President of the United States of America James David Vance began in Baku, Report informs.
Latest News
19:56
Charter: Washington to expand cooperation with Baku in humanitarian deminingForeign policy
19:55
Azerbaijan and US outline five key goals under Strategic Partnership CharterForeign policy
19:54
Vance: Aliyev and Trump only leaders with good relations with both Türkiye and IsraelForeign policy
19:42
Ilham Aliyev: J.D.Vance is Azerbaijan's friendForeign policy
19:39
Vance: Azerbaijani peacekeepers were among the last to leave AfghanistanForeign policy
19:36
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan and US open new chapter in defense equipment salesForeign policy
19:35
Vance: US plans to deliver several new boats to AzerbaijanOther
19:31
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and US to cooperate in counterterrorism operationsForeign policy
19:29