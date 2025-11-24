Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Russian, Turkish presidents discuss Ukraine settlement

    Region
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 18:26
    Russian, Turkish presidents discuss Ukraine settlement

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation, the Kremlin press service announced, Report informs.

    "Erdogan expressed his intention to provide all possible assistance to the negotiation process [on Ukrainian conflict] and confirmed his readiness to continue offering Istanbul as a platform for this purpose," the statement reads.

    In addition, Putin and Erdogan agreed to intensify Russia–Türkiye contacts at various levels regarding the Ukraine issue.

    Putin və Ərdoğan Ukrayna nizamlanmasını müzakirə edib
    Путин и Эрдоган обсудили по телефону украинское урегулирование

