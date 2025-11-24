Russian, Turkish presidents discuss Ukraine settlement
Region
- 24 November, 2025
- 18:26
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation, the Kremlin press service announced, Report informs.
"Erdogan expressed his intention to provide all possible assistance to the negotiation process [on Ukrainian conflict] and confirmed his readiness to continue offering Istanbul as a platform for this purpose," the statement reads.
In addition, Putin and Erdogan agreed to intensify Russia–Türkiye contacts at various levels regarding the Ukraine issue.
