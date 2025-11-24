Russian, Turkish presidents discuss Ukraine settlement

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation, the Kremlin press service announced, Report informs.

"Erdogan expressed his intention to provide all possible assistance to the negotiation process [on Ukrainian conflict] and confirmed his readiness to continue offering Istanbul as a platform for this purpose," the statement reads.

In addition, Putin and Erdogan agreed to intensify Russia–Türkiye contacts at various levels regarding the Ukraine issue.