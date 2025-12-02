Russian tanker attacked in Black Sea en route to Georgia

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    The Russian tanker MIDVOLGA-2, transporting sunflower oil from Russia to Georgia, came under attack 80 miles off the Turkish Black Sea coast, Turkish media said, citing the country's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

    According to Report, the vessel, which has 13 crew members on board, did not request assistance, and no injuries were reported among the crew.

    The tanker is continuing its route toward the Turkish city of Sinop.

    Gürcüstana yağ daşıyan Rusiya tankeri Türkiyə sahilləri yaxınlığında hücuma məruz qalıb
    Российский танкер, перевозивший масло в Грузию, атакован у берегов Турции

