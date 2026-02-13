Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Russia's foreign debt exceeds $60 billion

    Region
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 10:08
    Russia's foreign debt has exceeded the $60 billion mark for the first time since 2006, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance, Report informs.

    As of February 1, 2026, Russia's foreign debt stood at $61.97 billion, the ministry's statistics show.

    According to the Finance Ministry, the country's foreign debt amounted to $76.5 billion on January 1, 2006. By January 1, 2007, the figure had dropped sharply to $52 billion.

    Since then, Russia's foreign debt has remained below the $60 billion threshold until the latest increase recorded at the beginning of February 2026.

