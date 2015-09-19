Russia establishes military base in Belarus

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to sign an agreement between Russia and Belarus on the establishment of Russian military base in Belarus.Report informs citing the TASS, the corresponding order was published by Russian Legal Information Agency.
"To instruct Defense Ministry to hold talks with Belarus with the participation of Russian Foreign Ministryand according to reached agreement to sign contract on behalf of the Russian Federation" -document says.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
