    Russia considering participation in construction of Iran-Armenia railway

    Armenia is seeking investors for the project implementation

    Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russian side is ready to consider its participation in the construction of Iran-Armenia railway.Report informs referring to the Armenian media, it was announced at the end of the meeting held in Yerevan between the Armenian Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamian with Minister of Transport of Russia, Co-Chair of the Armenian-Russian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation Maxim Sokolov.

    Discussions on the construction of the Iran-Armenia railway has been underway for several years.Armenia is seeking investors for the start of the project, which is estimated at 3.5 bln USD.

