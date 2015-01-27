​Russia and Iran plan to create joint bank for transactions in national currencies

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Iran plan to create a joint account in for their national currencies for trade. Report informs, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei told RIA Novosti in an interview.

The Iranian ambassador added that relations between Moscow and Tehran “are actively developing” and that 2014 was “a very fruitful year” for both countries..

However, according to an Iranian diplomat, "for the further development of relations it is necessary to solve some problems," one of which is the payments and money transfers."

Both sides plan to create a joint bank, or joint account, so that payments may be made in rubles and rials and there is an agreement to create a working group [for this],” Sanaei said.