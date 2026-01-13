Reza Pahlavi: Iran prepares plan for power transition

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Region
    • 13 January, 2026
    A plan for the transition of power in Iran, called the Iran Prosperity Project, has been prepared, Reza Pahlavi, son of the Shah who was overthrown in Iran in 1979, said in an interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper, Report informs.

    Pahlavi noted that the plan consists of several stages and that more than 100 experts from both inside and outside the country participated in its preparation.

    Rza Pəhləvi: İranda hakimiyyətin keçidi üçün plan hazırlanıb
    Реза Пехлеви: Разработан план перехода власти в Иране

