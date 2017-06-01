 Top
    Putin will celebrate birthday of his personal chef

    Chef of President of Russia Yevgeny Prigozhin included in the US sanctions list against Moscow

    Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin will celebrate the birthday of his personal chef Yevgeny Prigozhin

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

    "Today is the birthday of Putin's cook... Putin will celebrate it today," Peskov said.

    In December last year, the US expanded the list of sanctions against Moscow in connection with the events in Ukraine and the annexation of the Crimea. Yevgeny Prigozhin was also among those included in the US sanctions list.

