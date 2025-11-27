Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Putin says he has 'no plans to attack Europe'

    Region
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 18:51
    Putin says he has 'no plans to attack Europe'

    Vladimir Putin has once again declared that Europe should lose no sleep – according to him, Russia has no plans to attack in the future, Report informs via Metro.

    Taking the stage at the security council of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation in Kyrgyzstan, Putin called such claims 'outright lies and nonsense' as he acknowledged the US-brokered peace plan for Ukraine for the first time.

    He confirmed that Russia is now ready for 'serious' talks, adding that a US delegation will visit Moscow next week.

    "There was a line of questions put forward for discussion," he said, adding that there are no ‘final versions".

