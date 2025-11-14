President of Armenia to visit Georgia

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan will pay an official visit to Georgia in the near future.

As Report informs with reference to Sputnik-Georgia, this was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan at a press conference in Tbilisi.

Currently, the Armenian Foreign Minister is visiting Georgia. He is expected to hold meetings with the country's President Mikhail Kavelashvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.