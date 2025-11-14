Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    President of Armenia to visit Georgia

    Region
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 13:12
    President of Armenia to visit Georgia

    President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan will pay an official visit to Georgia in the near future.

    As Report informs with reference to Sputnik-Georgia, this was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan at a press conference in Tbilisi.

    Currently, the Armenian Foreign Minister is visiting Georgia. He is expected to hold meetings with the country's President Mikhail Kavelashvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

    Ermənistan Prezidenti Gürcüstana səfər edəcək
    Президент Армении отправится с визитом в Грузию

