President of Armenia to visit Georgia
Region
- 14 November, 2025
- 13:12
President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan will pay an official visit to Georgia in the near future.
As Report informs with reference to Sputnik-Georgia, this was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan at a press conference in Tbilisi.
Currently, the Armenian Foreign Minister is visiting Georgia. He is expected to hold meetings with the country's President Mikhail Kavelashvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.
Latest News
14:13
Azerbaijan boosts import of lemons and limesBusiness
14:03
Armenia and Georgia to ratify readmission agreementRegion
14:00
Gaza health officials say 15 Palestinian bodies returned by IsraelOther countries
13:59
Photo
Keys to homes presented to residents returning to ShushakandDomestic policy
13:52
Apartments to be put up for sale in KhankandiKarabakh
13:48
Tokayev: Kazakhstan's agricultural output needs to double by 2030Region
13:46
Azerbaijan, ADB mull cooperation in enhancing metro networksForeign policy
13:37
FM Bochorishvili: Georgia will deepen cooperation with ArmeniaRegion
13:35