As Georgia strives for membership in the European Union (EU), it continues to uphold its historical values and defend its national interests, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili said, Report informs via Georgian media outlets.

The president noted that Western countries criticize the Georgian government for its so-called "anti-Western rhetoric": "In Tbilisi, however, it is believed that the tension stems from Georgia's stance on the Ukraine conflict and the government's efforts to defend national sovereignty."

"How can you humiliate your citizens, your history, and your past, standing on one leg just to join any union? Some NGOs and civil society representatives attempted to interfere in the legislative process without public support, positioning themselves above the legitimately elected government," he added.

President Kavelashvili emphasized that the adopted laws are aimed at ensuring transparency of foreign financial sources.