Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    President: Georgia not to humiliate itself to join EU

    Region
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 16:09
    President: Georgia not to humiliate itself to join EU

    As Georgia strives for membership in the European Union (EU), it continues to uphold its historical values and defend its national interests, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili said, Report informs via Georgian media outlets.

    The president noted that Western countries criticize the Georgian government for its so-called "anti-Western rhetoric": "In Tbilisi, however, it is believed that the tension stems from Georgia's stance on the Ukraine conflict and the government's efforts to defend national sovereignty."

    "How can you humiliate your citizens, your history, and your past, standing on one leg just to join any union? Some NGOs and civil society representatives attempted to interfere in the legislative process without public support, positioning themselves above the legitimately elected government," he added.

    President Kavelashvili emphasized that the adopted laws are aimed at ensuring transparency of foreign financial sources.

    Mikheil Kavelashvili Georgia EU
    Kavelaşvili: Gürcüstan Aİ-yə daxil olmaq üçün alçalmayacaq
    Кавелашвили: Грузия не будет унижаться ради вступления в ЕС

    Latest News

    16:09

    President: Georgia not to humiliate itself to join EU

    Region
    15:58
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participates in IFSWF annual meeting

    Finance
    15:56

    Video recorded after Tovuz clashes shown in Baku court

    Domestic policy
    15:31

    Azerconnect Group held AI training sessions for ADA University students

    ICT
    15:31
    Photo

    SOCAR holds its first Legal and Compliance Forum

    Energy
    15:21

    Head of Balakan District Executive Authority relieved of his duties

    Domestic policy
    15:16

    Azerbaijani fruits, vegetables to be transported to Kazakhstan via green corridor – EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    15:15

    Azerbaijan and Bulgaria to discuss expanded economic cooperation in Sofia

    Economy
    15:04

    Pakistan agrees to resume talks with Afghan Taliban in Istanbul

    Other countries
    All News Feed