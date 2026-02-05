Polish PM arrives in Ukraine for visit
Region
- 05 February, 2026
- 12:07
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk have arrived in Kyiv for a visit, Report informs via Interfax-Ukraine.
The program of the visit was not specified.
Tusk previously stated that he would visit Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met Tusk in Kyiv.
"Welcome to Kyiv, Donald! An important visit from a true friend.
Poland is a leader in supporting Ukraine, including energy assistance. We appreciate this solidarity and our strategic partnership. We look forward to a productive visit and meaningful negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Sybiha said, quoted by the ministry's press service on the Telegram channel.
