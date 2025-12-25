Pashinyan: Armenia never worked on such large-scale projects as TRIPP

Yerevan has never participated in a project comparable in scale to the TRIPP, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, according to Report.

The prime minister told journalists that "unclear questions" arise during the implementation of such large projects.

"Our problem is that we have previously dealt with small projects. We are not accustomed to large projects, the peculiarity of which is that unclarified questions always remain. When you resolve one issue, four more arise, and so on," he noted, without citing specific examples of these "unclear questions."

Pashinyan also noted that Yerevan and Washington are in the process of preparing a document outlining the strategic framework for the TRIPP.

According to him, the first stage of this document's implementation will be the construction of a railway.

"My forecast remains the same: we will begin the practical implementation of the TRIPP on the ground in the second half of 2026," the prime minister added.