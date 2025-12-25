Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    Pashinyan: Armenia never worked on such large-scale projects as TRIPP

    Region
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 16:01
    Pashinyan: Armenia never worked on such large-scale projects as TRIPP

    Yerevan has never participated in a project comparable in scale to the TRIPP, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, according to Report.

    The prime minister told journalists that "unclear questions" arise during the implementation of such large projects.

    "Our problem is that we have previously dealt with small projects. We are not accustomed to large projects, the peculiarity of which is that unclarified questions always remain. When you resolve one issue, four more arise, and so on," he noted, without citing specific examples of these "unclear questions."

    Pashinyan also noted that Yerevan and Washington are in the process of preparing a document outlining the strategic framework for the TRIPP.

    According to him, the first stage of this document's implementation will be the construction of a railway.

    "My forecast remains the same: we will begin the practical implementation of the TRIPP on the ground in the second half of 2026," the prime minister added.

    TRIPP Armenia Nikol Pashinyan
    Paşinyan: Ermənistan heç vaxt "Tramp marşrutu" kimi genişmiqyaslı layihələrlə işləməyib
    Премьер: Армения никогда не работала с такими масштабными проектами как TRIPP

    Latest News

    17:33

    President of Turkmenistan awards Azerbaijan's ambassador

    Foreign policy
    17:26

    Non-life insurance premiums in Azerbaijan grow 6.5% in 11 months

    Finance
    17:14
    Photo

    Victims of AZAL plane crash commemorated in Aktau

    Foreign policy
    17:06

    Zakharova: Russian Foreign Ministry urges citizens to avoid travel to Germany

    Region
    16:59

    Life insurance premiums in Azerbaijan rise 16.1% in 11 months

    Finance
    16:50
    Photo
    Video

    Karen Avanesyan sentenced to 16 years in prison

    Incident
    16:47

    Khankandi to host first-ever New Year fair 'From Village to City'

    AIC
    16:35

    TurkPA expresses condolences on anniversary of AZAL plane crash

    Incident
    16:25

    Jabbarov highlights strategic role of pharma industry in Azerbaijan's non-oil economy

    Business
    All News Feed