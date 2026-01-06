Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Pezeshkian: Iranian authorities won't resort to money printing to resolve economic crisis

    • 06 January, 2026
    • 14:05
    The Iranian government acknowledges the country's economic problems but will not fuel inflation by printing more money, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, Report informs via IRNA.

    He noted that monetary emission by the government would severely affect the country's lowest-income groups.

    The Iranian president emphasized that the government is aware of its shortcomings and is ready to consult with experts to find a way out of the current situation.

    "I value the advice of experts and want to hear your opinions so that we can work toward the country's development and progress," the president said.

    According to him, responsibility for Iran's current situation lies with many people, and therefore the existing problems must be addressed through joint efforts.

    "We have all brought the country to this point together and we all share responsibility. It is wrong to believe that the blame lies with only one side," Pezeshkian stated.

    The Iranian president also pointed to the country's limited financial capabilities, stressing the need to realistically assess the available options and development potential.

    "We are ready, but we must recognize reality. First, we need to say what we are going to do. Finances are limited, and we lack resources. If we had them, we would not deny ourselves anything," he emphasized.

    Iran economic crisis finances government
    Pezeşkian: Hökumət iqtisadi böhranı həll etmək üçün pul emissiyasına getməyəcək
    Пезешкиан: Власти Ирана не будут прибегать к денежной эмиссии для решения экономического кризиса

