    Pezeshkian: Iran's national interests must be taken into account in Tehran-Washington negotiations

    Region
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 10:01
    Pezeshkian: Iran's national interests must be taken into account in Tehran-Washington negotiations

    Negotiations between Tehran and Washington must be conducted within Iran's national interests, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X, Report informs.

    "In light of requests from friendly governments in the region to respond to the proposal by the President of the United States for negotiations: I have instructed my Minister of Foreign Affairs, provided that a suitable environment exists-one free from threats and unreasonable expectations-to pursue fair and equitable negotiations, guided by the principles of dignity, prudence, and expediency. These negotiations shall be conducted within the framework of our national interests," he wrote.

    Earlier, it was noted that US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are expected to meet in Istanbul on Friday to discuss a possible nuclear deal.

    Pezeşkian: Tehran-Vaşinqton danışıqlarında İranın milli maraqları nəzərə alınmalıdır
    Пезешкиан: На переговорах Тегеран-Вашингтон должны учитываться национальные интересы ИРИ

