Pashinyan says Armenia, Türkiye to establish diplomatic relations soon
Region
- 06 November, 2026
- 12:24
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Armenia and Türkiye will establish diplomatic relations in the near future, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
Pashinyan noted that Armenia and Türkiye had not yet established diplomatic relations, but expressed confidence that they would do so in the near future by recognizing each other's territorial integrity, sovereignty and borders.
Paşinyan yaxın gələcəkdə Ermənistanla Türkiyə arasında diplomatik münasibətlərin qurulacağına əmindir
Пашинян уверен в установлении дипотношений между Арменией и Турцией в ближайшем будущем
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