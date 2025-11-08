Pashinyan promises to publish all documents on Karabakh negotiations by year-end

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has promised to publish all key documents related to the history of negotiations with Azerbaijan on the Karabakh settlement by the end of 2025.

According to Report, the Armenian premier made the statement in response to accusations from former President Serzh Sargsyan.

"Serzh Sargsyan has spoken again about the negotiation documents. Don"t worry (Serzh Sargsyan – ed.), I have already collected all the key papers on the history of negotiations (including 2019). We are currently scanning them, and by the end of the year I will publish everything, adding a few official documents," Pashinyan wrote on social media.

Pashinyan also reflected that the Second Karabakh War in 2020 could have been avoided if he had recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan at that time:

"As the first step, we would have had to acknowledge that Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan - there was no other option. If we think we could have done this in 2018-19, then yes, I made a mistake by not doing it."

Additionally, the prime minister criticized the air defense system left by Armenia"s previous authorities under Serzh Sargsyan as "scrap metal," noting that allies, when asked to update it, showed a three-finger gesture.

"As for non-allies, they also showed this gesture, citing two points: Armenia is part of the CSTO, and the provided resources could have been placed on territories not belonging to Armenia"s sovereign land," Pashinyan emphasized.