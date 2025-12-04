Pashinyan: Peace with Azerbaijan has led to surge in tourist flow to Armenia

Armenia has expressed interest in joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and in deepening its ties with China, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told journalists.

Report informs via Armenian media that Pashinyan said progress in the peace process with Azerbaijan has boosted Armenia"s investment appeal and led to a record increase in its tourism sector in November.

"After signing the documents in the United States, investment interest in Armenia has increased, and we are interested in implementing infrastructure projects with the participation of the EU, including within the framework of the TRIPP project," he said.

Pashinyan emphasized that out of the €2.6 billion promised by the European Union, more than €500 million has already been allocated, including through private-sector lending: "We are achieving good progress in implementing the TRIPP project, and it will be completed within the timeframe we have set."

He added that the statement by EU Commissioner for Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi regarding the EU"s readiness to help Armenia connect its power grids with those of Georgia and Türkiye relates to a specific program for electricity imports and exports and does not concern the future management of the Armenia Electric Networks company.