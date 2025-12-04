Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Pashinyan: Peace with Azerbaijan has led to surge in tourist flow to Armenia

    Region
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 15:31
    Pashinyan: Peace with Azerbaijan has led to surge in tourist flow to Armenia

    Armenia has expressed interest in joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and in deepening its ties with China, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told journalists.

    Report informs via Armenian media that Pashinyan said progress in the peace process with Azerbaijan has boosted Armenia"s investment appeal and led to a record increase in its tourism sector in November.

    "After signing the documents in the United States, investment interest in Armenia has increased, and we are interested in implementing infrastructure projects with the participation of the EU, including within the framework of the TRIPP project," he said.

    Pashinyan emphasized that out of the €2.6 billion promised by the European Union, more than €500 million has already been allocated, including through private-sector lending: "We are achieving good progress in implementing the TRIPP project, and it will be completed within the timeframe we have set."

    He added that the statement by EU Commissioner for Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi regarding the EU"s readiness to help Armenia connect its power grids with those of Georgia and Türkiye relates to a specific program for electricity imports and exports and does not concern the future management of the Armenia Electric Networks company.

    Armenia Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Nikol Pashinyan TRIPP
    Paşinyan: Azərbaycanla sülh Ermənistana turist axınının artmasına səbəb olub
    Пашинян: Мир с Азербайджаном привел к росту турпотока в Армению

    Latest News

    16:00

    Uzbek FM: Azerbaijan–Armenia progress shows that complex issues can be resolved

    Other countries
    15:53

    ADB ready to strengthen support to Azerbaijan in green, digital transport

    Infrastructure
    15:36

    Economic expert: Gold prices may climb to $4,500 per ounce in coming months

    Business
    15:35

    Meeting of Caspian Cooperation Commission to take place on December 8

    Other countries
    15:31

    Pashinyan: Peace with Azerbaijan has led to surge in tourist flow to Armenia

    Region
    15:13

    Azerbaijan and UK discuss prospects for deeper cooperation

    Foreign policy
    15:06

    UN Security Council delegation visits Syria after 14 years of isolation

    Other countries
    14:50

    Norwagian FM calls for support to Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Other countries
    14:47

    President of Cyprus visits Ukraine

    Region
    All News Feed