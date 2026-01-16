Pashinyan invites Armenian citizens to dance

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will invite citizens to a dance evening on January 30, Report informs via Armenian media.

"As I hinted earlier, I invite you to the dance floor. We will play, and you will dance. The meeting will take place in Yerevan. The exact location will be announced later," he wrote on social media.

Pashinyan has recently taken up playing percussion instruments. He has been sharing videos of himself on social media, which has elicited mixed reactions from the public.