Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Pashinyan departs on working visit to Georgia

    Region
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 19:00
    Pashinyan departs on working visit to Georgia

    The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has departed for a two-day working visit to Georgia.

    As Report informs, this was announced by the Information and Public Relations Department of the Armenian Prime Minister's office.

    According to the information, a meeting between the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia, Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Kobakhidze, is scheduled for today.

    On October 22, Pashinyan will participate in the 5th Silk Road forum in Tbilisi.

    Nikol Pashinyan Georgia Armenia
    Paşinyan Gürcüstana işgüzar səfərə yollanıb
    Пашинян отбыл с рабочим визитом в Грузию

    Latest News

    19:48
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    19:45
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia and Finland sign several MoUs

    Business
    19:38

    Finnish envoy: South Caucasus together with Türkiye and Central Asia becoming important market

    Business
    19:31
    Photo

    Court grants Ruben Vardanyan"s petition to waive his right to lawyer

    Incident
    19:13
    Photo
    Video

    Distinguished Visitors Day of Unity-2025 joint exercise held in Uzbekistan

    Military
    19:00

    Pashinyan departs on working visit to Georgia

    Region
    18:49
    Photo

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan delivered press statements - UPDATE

    Foreign policy
    18:44

    Shahmar Hajiyahyayev: WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 strengthens Azerbaijan's international position

    ICT
    18:29

    Shahmar Hajiyahyayev: WorldSkills Shanghai among most prestigious cybersecurity competitions

    ICT
    All News Feed