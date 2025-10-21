Pashinyan departs on working visit to Georgia
Region
- 21 October, 2025
- 19:00
The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has departed for a two-day working visit to Georgia.
As Report informs, this was announced by the Information and Public Relations Department of the Armenian Prime Minister's office.
According to the information, a meeting between the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia, Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Kobakhidze, is scheduled for today.
On October 22, Pashinyan will participate in the 5th Silk Road forum in Tbilisi.
Latest News
19:48
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to KazakhstanForeign policy
19:45
Photo
Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia and Finland sign several MoUsBusiness
19:38
Finnish envoy: South Caucasus together with Türkiye and Central Asia becoming important marketBusiness
19:31
Photo
Court grants Ruben Vardanyan"s petition to waive his right to lawyerIncident
19:13
Photo
Video
Distinguished Visitors Day of Unity-2025 joint exercise held in UzbekistanMilitary
19:00
Pashinyan departs on working visit to GeorgiaRegion
18:49
Photo
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan delivered press statements - UPDATEForeign policy
18:44
Shahmar Hajiyahyayev: WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 strengthens Azerbaijan's international positionICT
18:29