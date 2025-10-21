Pashinyan departs on working visit to Georgia

The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has departed for a two-day working visit to Georgia.

As Report informs, this was announced by the Information and Public Relations Department of the Armenian Prime Minister's office.

According to the information, a meeting between the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia, Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Kobakhidze, is scheduled for today.

On October 22, Pashinyan will participate in the 5th Silk Road forum in Tbilisi.