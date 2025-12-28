Ronaldo reaches 40-goal mark for 14th time in his career

Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the milestone of 40 goals in a calendar year for the 14th time in his professional career.

According to Report, the Portuguese star scored twice on December 27 in a 3–0 victory over Al Okhdood in the 11th round of the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo previously achieved the same feat between 2010 and 2018, as well as in 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024. His best single-year return came in 2013, when he scored 63 goals.

Overall, Ronaldo has now scored 956 goals in his career.

Al Nassr have collected a perfect 30 points from their first 10 matches of the Saudi Pro League season and sit top of the table, four points clear of second-placed Al Hilal.