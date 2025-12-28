Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Ronaldo reaches 40-goal mark for 14th time in his career

    Football
    • 28 December, 2025
    • 14:44
    Ronaldo reaches 40-goal mark for 14th time in his career

    Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the milestone of 40 goals in a calendar year for the 14th time in his professional career.

    According to Report, the Portuguese star scored twice on December 27 in a 3–0 victory over Al Okhdood in the 11th round of the Saudi Pro League.

    Ronaldo previously achieved the same feat between 2010 and 2018, as well as in 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024. His best single-year return came in 2013, when he scored 63 goals.

    Overall, Ronaldo has now scored 956 goals in his career.

    Al Nassr have collected a perfect 30 points from their first 10 matches of the Saudi Pro League season and sit top of the table, four points clear of second-placed Al Hilal.

    Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr Thailand achievement
    Kriştianu Ronaldu 14-cü dəfə bir mövsümdə 40 qol vurub
    Роналду в 14-й раз за карьеру забил 40 голов за год

    Latest News

    15:51
    Photo

    World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day marked in Cairo

    Diaspora
    15:40
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's traffic police issue advisory to drivers planning trips to mountainous districts

    Infrastructure
    15:21

    Latvia withdraws from convention banning anti-personnel mines

    Other countries
    15:02

    El País: US broke its alliance with Europe in 2025

    Other countries
    14:44

    Ronaldo reaches 40-goal mark for 14th time in his career

    Football
    14:16

    CNN: Netanyahu may seek Trump's approval for new Gaza operation

    Other countries
    14:00

    French cinema icon Brigitte Bardot dies aged 91

    Show business
    13:36

    Manchester United in talks to sign Mali forward

    Football
    13:19

    Latvia extends ban on night flights along borders with Russia and Belarus

    Other countries
    All News Feed