Manchester United in talks to sign Mali forward
Football
- 28 December, 2025
- 13:36
Manchester United are in negotiations with Mali international and Auxerre striker Lassine Sinayoko.
Report informs via Africafoot that the Red Devils are aiming to reach an agreement during the winter transfer window for the 26-year-old to join the club in the summer.
This season, Sinayoko has featured in 16 matches, scoring six goals and providing two assists. Transfermarkt currently values the forward at €7 million.
