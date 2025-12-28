Azerbaijan's traffic police issue advisory to drivers planning trips to mountainous districts

The Main Department of the State Traffic Police of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued an appeal to citizens planning to travel by private vehicle to the country's mountainous regions.

According to Report, the traffic police noted that unstable weather conditions are currently being observed in a number of mountainous and foothill areas, including snowfall, fog and icy road surfaces, requiring heightened attention and a more responsible approach to road safety.

"Observations show that in snowy and icy conditions, road traffic accidents more frequently involve drivers who lack sufficient experience driving in mountainous areas, particularly those unprepared for difficult road conditions. This once again demonstrates that driving in adverse weather typical of mountainous regions requires proper risk assessment, situation-appropriate decision-making and specific experience," the statement said.

Drivers were urged to check weather and road conditions before travelling to mountainous areas and to pay close attention to the technical condition of their vehicles.

On snow-covered and icy roads, motorists are advised to maintain a safe distance, avoid sudden manoeuvres and sharp braking, and use seasonal tyres. In foggy conditions, appropriate lighting should be used. Drivers who lack sufficient experience in challenging weather conditions, including women drivers, are advised to exercise extra caution and to postpone trips if they are not essential, the traffic police added.