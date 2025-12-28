World's first 6-ton tiltrotor aircraft completes maiden flight in China

China's 6-ton tiltrotor aircraft, the Lanying R6000, has completed its first flight in Sichuan province.

Report informs via Xinhua that the aircraft was developed by China's United Aircraft.

The R6000 has a payload capacity of 2 tons, significantly exceeding that of helicopters of comparable weight. Its cruising speed reaches 550 km/h, with a maximum range of up to 4,000 km-four times that of conventional helicopters-and it can operate at altitudes up to 7,620 meters, twice that of typical helicopters.

The Global Times reports that the Lanying R6000 is designed for transport and cargo delivery in hard-to-reach areas, including mountainous regions and over the sea. It is expected to be deployed for emergency medical services, search and rescue, firefighting, patrolling, and other missions.