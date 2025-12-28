CNN: Netanyahu may seek Trump's approval for new Gaza operation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is travelling to meet US President Donald Trump, may attempt to secure the American leader's backing for another military operation in the Gaza Strip.

According to Report, CNN cited Israeli sources as saying that Gaza remains the most politicized issue.

"The most politicized issue remains Gaza: Trump wants progress on the next phase of the peace agreement, while Netanyahu faces pressure from his right-wing coalition, which opposes further concessions. Israeli sources suggest Netanyahu may seek approval for a new operation in Gaza before agreeing to extend the ceasefire, viewing it as a final show of force to satisfy his coalition partners before making further compromises," the broadcaster said.

The sources also indicated that Netanyahu could propose reciprocal commitments, potentially linking the implementation of a Gaza agreement to security guarantees for Israel with regard to Iran or Lebanon.