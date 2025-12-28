Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    CNN: Netanyahu may seek Trump's approval for new Gaza operation

    Other countries
    • 28 December, 2025
    • 14:16
    CNN: Netanyahu may seek Trump's approval for new Gaza operation

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is travelling to meet US President Donald Trump, may attempt to secure the American leader's backing for another military operation in the Gaza Strip.

    According to Report, CNN cited Israeli sources as saying that Gaza remains the most politicized issue.

    "The most politicized issue remains Gaza: Trump wants progress on the next phase of the peace agreement, while Netanyahu faces pressure from his right-wing coalition, which opposes further concessions. Israeli sources suggest Netanyahu may seek approval for a new operation in Gaza before agreeing to extend the ceasefire, viewing it as a final show of force to satisfy his coalition partners before making further compromises," the broadcaster said.

    The sources also indicated that Netanyahu could propose reciprocal commitments, potentially linking the implementation of a Gaza agreement to security guarantees for Israel with regard to Iran or Lebanon.

    Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump Gaza Strip
    CNN: Нетаньяху попробует получить от Трампа согласие на новую операцию в Газе

    Latest News

    14:16

    CNN: Netanyahu may seek Trump's approval for new Gaza operation

    Other countries
    14:00

    French cinema icon Brigitte Bardot dies aged 91

    Show business
    13:36

    Manchester United in talks to sign Mali forward

    Football
    13:19

    Latvia extends ban on night flights along borders with Russia and Belarus

    Other countries
    13:05

    Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers discuss situation in Palestine, Yemen

    Region
    12:38

    Aston Villa repeats 111-year-old club record

    Football
    12:26

    Rain and wind affect several regions of Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    12:05

    Storm leaves over 7,000 without power in Lithuania

    Other countries
    11:52

    Iran warns of risk of salt storms due to drying of Lake Urmia

    Region
    All News Feed