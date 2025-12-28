Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    French cinema icon Brigitte Bardot dies aged 91

    Show business
    • 28 December, 2025
    • 14:00
    French cinema icon Brigitte Bardot dies aged 91

    Renowned French actress Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 91.

    According to Report, the news was confirmed by Agence France-Presse (AFP), citing the Brigitte Bardot Foundation.

    Bardot was one of the most prominent figures in French and international cinema and a defining cultural icon of the 1950s and 1960s.

    Brigitte Bardot France cinema
    Fransanın kino ulduzu Bricit Bardo vəfat edib
    Ушла из жизни звезда французского кино Брижит Бардо

    Latest News

    14:16

    CNN: Netanyahu may seek Trump's approval for new Gaza operation

    Other countries
    14:00

    French cinema icon Brigitte Bardot dies aged 91

    Show business
    13:36

    Manchester United in talks to sign Mali forward

    Football
    13:19

    Latvia extends ban on night flights along borders with Russia and Belarus

    Other countries
    13:05

    Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers discuss situation in Palestine, Yemen

    Region
    12:38

    Aston Villa repeats 111-year-old club record

    Football
    12:26

    Rain and wind affect several regions of Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    12:05

    Storm leaves over 7,000 without power in Lithuania

    Other countries
    11:52

    Iran warns of risk of salt storms due to drying of Lake Urmia

    Region
    All News Feed