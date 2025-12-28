French cinema icon Brigitte Bardot dies aged 91
Show business
- 28 December, 2025
- 14:00
Renowned French actress Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 91.
According to Report, the news was confirmed by Agence France-Presse (AFP), citing the Brigitte Bardot Foundation.
Bardot was one of the most prominent figures in French and international cinema and a defining cultural icon of the 1950s and 1960s.
