World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day marked in Cairo

An event dedicated to the World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day, observed on December 31, was held at the Cairo Center for Egyptian-Azerbaijani Friendship.

According to Report, the event was attended by Azerbaijan"s Ambassador to Egypt, Elhan Polukhov, Chairman of the Board of the Friendship Society Seymur Nasirov, and members of the Azerbaijani community living in the Egyptian capital.

The ceremony opened with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Egypt.

Nasirov gave a brief overview of the history of the World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day, noting that the occasion was declared by the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev. He also spoke about the activities of the Azerbaijani community and the Egyptian-Azerbaijani Friendship Society.

Ambassador Polukhov said the historic day, declared by the great leader, set the course for the future of the Azerbaijani people. He noted that 2025 had been marked by significant developments in Egyptian-Azerbaijani relations. In this context, he highlighted President Ilham Aliyev"s participation, at the invitation of the presidents of the United States and Egypt, in a major international summit in Sharm El Sheikh dedicated to the situation in the Gaza Strip following the war.

Touching on the development of bilateral economic ties, the ambassador stressed the importance of the recently held sixth meeting of the Azerbaijan–Egypt Joint Commission on Economic, Technical and Scientific Cooperation in Cairo.

The event concluded with students from the Egyptian-Azerbaijani Friendship Society reciting patriotic poems in the Azerbaijani language, followed by a reception for guests.