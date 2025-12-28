Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day marked in Cairo

    Diaspora
    • 28 December, 2025
    • 15:51
    World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day marked in Cairo

    An event dedicated to the World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day, observed on December 31, was held at the Cairo Center for Egyptian-Azerbaijani Friendship.

    According to Report, the event was attended by Azerbaijan"s Ambassador to Egypt, Elhan Polukhov, Chairman of the Board of the Friendship Society Seymur Nasirov, and members of the Azerbaijani community living in the Egyptian capital.

    The ceremony opened with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Egypt.

    Nasirov gave a brief overview of the history of the World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day, noting that the occasion was declared by the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev. He also spoke about the activities of the Azerbaijani community and the Egyptian-Azerbaijani Friendship Society.

    Ambassador Polukhov said the historic day, declared by the great leader, set the course for the future of the Azerbaijani people. He noted that 2025 had been marked by significant developments in Egyptian-Azerbaijani relations. In this context, he highlighted President Ilham Aliyev"s participation, at the invitation of the presidents of the United States and Egypt, in a major international summit in Sharm El Sheikh dedicated to the situation in the Gaza Strip following the war.

    Touching on the development of bilateral economic ties, the ambassador stressed the importance of the recently held sixth meeting of the Azerbaijan–Egypt Joint Commission on Economic, Technical and Scientific Cooperation in Cairo.

    The event concluded with students from the Egyptian-Azerbaijani Friendship Society reciting patriotic poems in the Azerbaijani language, followed by a reception for guests.

    Azerbaijan Egypt event
    Photo
    Qahirədə Dünya Azərbaycanlılarının Həmrəyliyi Günü qeyd olunub
    Photo
    В Каире отметили День солидарности азербайджанцев мира

    Latest News

    15:51
    Photo

    World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day marked in Cairo

    Diaspora
    15:40
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's traffic police issue advisory to drivers planning trips to mountainous districts

    Infrastructure
    15:21

    Latvia withdraws from convention banning anti-personnel mines

    Other countries
    15:02

    El País: US broke its alliance with Europe in 2025

    Other countries
    14:44

    Ronaldo reaches 40-goal mark for 14th time in his career

    Football
    14:16

    CNN: Netanyahu may seek Trump's approval for new Gaza operation

    Other countries
    14:00

    French cinema icon Brigitte Bardot dies aged 91

    Show business
    13:36

    Manchester United in talks to sign Mali forward

    Football
    13:19

    Latvia extends ban on night flights along borders with Russia and Belarus

    Other countries
    All News Feed