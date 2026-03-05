AIPAC condemns Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 05 March, 2026
- 15:28
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has condemned Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijan, according to Report.
"We stand with Azerbaijan-America's and Israel's strong ally-as it faces an Iranian assault," the organization said in a statement on social media.
On March 5, drones launched from Iran struck targets in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. One drone hit the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while a second fell near a school in the village of Shekerabad. Four civilians were injured in the airport attack.
Following the strikes, Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Azerbaijan has stated it reserves the right to respond.
Latest News
17:05
IDF: Israel strikes Iranian headquarters in Alborz provinceOther countries
17:02
Ukrainian FM: Attack on Azerbaijan shows Iran's regime is global threatOther
17:01
Azerbaijan strengthens training for drone production specialistsEconomy
16:56
Georgia expresses concern over Iranian drone strikes on NakhchivanForeign policy
16:55
ING: Azerbaijan's economy to grow by average of 2.75% in 2026–2027Finance
16:52
Azerbaijan NGO Forum: Iran made a grave mistake attacking AzerbaijanForeign policy
16:48
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting of Security CouncilOther
16:44
ING lowered inflation expectations for Azerbaijan for 2027Finance
16:43