The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has condemned Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijan, according to Report.

"We stand with Azerbaijan-America's and Israel's strong ally-as it faces an Iranian assault," the organization said in a statement on social media.

On March 5, drones launched from Iran struck targets in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. One drone hit the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while a second fell near a school in the village of Shekerabad. Four civilians were injured in the airport attack.

Following the strikes, Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Azerbaijan has stated it reserves the right to respond.