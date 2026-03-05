Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    AIPAC condemns Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 15:28
    The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has condemned Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijan, according to Report.

    "We stand with Azerbaijan-America's and Israel's strong ally-as it faces an Iranian assault," the organization said in a statement on social media.

    On March 5, drones launched from Iran struck targets in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. One drone hit the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while a second fell near a school in the village of Shekerabad. Four civilians were injured in the airport attack.

    Following the strikes, Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Azerbaijan has stated it reserves the right to respond.

    AIPAC İranın Azərbaycana hücumunu pisləyib
    AIPAC осудил атаку Ирана на Азербайджан

