Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Latvian Embassy in Baku condemns Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 16:43
    Latvian Embassy in Baku condemns Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan

    The Latvian Embassy in Baku condemned today's Iranian drone strikes on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    "Embassy of Latvia in Azerbaijan strongly condemns the drone attacks in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which damaged the airport and injured civilians, violating the principles of international law. We stand in solidarity with Azerbaijan and reaffirm support for peace and security in the region," the embassy said on X.

    Latvia Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport
    Latviya İranın Naxçıvana zərbələrini pisləyib
    Латвия осудила удары Ирана по Нахчывану

    Latest News

    17:05

    IDF: Israel strikes Iranian headquarters in Alborz province

    Other countries
    17:02

    Ukrainian FM: Attack on Azerbaijan shows Iran's regime is global threat

    Other
    17:01

    Azerbaijan strengthens training for drone production specialists

    Economy
    16:56

    Georgia expresses concern over Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    16:55

    ING: Azerbaijan's economy to grow by average of 2.75% in 2026–2027

    Finance
    16:52

    Azerbaijan NGO Forum: Iran made a grave mistake attacking Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:48
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting of Security Council

    Other
    16:44

    ING lowered inflation expectations for Azerbaijan for 2027

    Finance
    16:43

    Latvian Embassy in Baku condemns Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed