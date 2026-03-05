Latvian Embassy in Baku condemns Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan

The Latvian Embassy in Baku condemned today's Iranian drone strikes on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

"Embassy of Latvia in Azerbaijan strongly condemns the drone attacks in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which damaged the airport and injured civilians, violating the principles of international law. We stand in solidarity with Azerbaijan and reaffirm support for peace and security in the region," the embassy said on X.