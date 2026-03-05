Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    ING lowered inflation expectations for Azerbaijan for 2027

    Finance
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 16:44
    ING lowered inflation expectations for Azerbaijan for 2027

    ING Group, the Netherlands' largest banking group, forecasts average annual inflation in Azerbaijan at 5.4% in 2026 and 4.6% in 2027, Report informs referring to ING data.

    Expectations for the current year have increased by 0.1 percentage points (pp) compared to the previous forecast, while the forecast for 2027 has decreased by 4.3 pp.

    According to ING, inflation in Azerbaijan in 2025 will be 5.6%.

    The bank's analysts expect average annual inflation to be 6% in the first quarter of 2026 (previously 5.2%), 5.7% in the second quarter (previously 5.4%), 5.1% in the third quarter (previously 5.3%), and 4.9% in the fourth quarter (previously 5.5%).

    According to forecasts from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, average annual inflation in the country will be 4.8% in 2026 and 4.5% in 2027. According to the latest forecasts from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (October 2025), annual inflation this year will be approximately 5.7%.

    The UN, meanwhile, forecasts inflation in Azerbaijan at 3.1% this year. The World Bank expects average annual inflation in Azerbaijan to be 2.3% in 2026, and the Asian Development Bank, 3.5%.

    The international rating agency Moody's forecasts average annual inflation in Azerbaijan at 3% this year, Fitch Ratings forecasts 4.6%, and Fitch Solutions forecasts 5.5% in 2026 and 4.8% in 2027.

    According to the State Statistics Committee, average annual inflation in Azerbaijan in 2025 was 5.6% compared to 2.2% in 2024.

    ING Group Azerbaijani Economy Ministry inflation forecasts
    ING Azərbaycanda 2027-ci il üzrə inflyasiya gözləntilərini azaldıb
    ING снизила ожидания по инфляции в Азербайджане на 2027 год

    Latest News

    17:05

    IDF: Israel strikes Iranian headquarters in Alborz province

    Other countries
    17:02

    Ukrainian FM: Attack on Azerbaijan shows Iran's regime is global threat

    Other
    17:01

    Azerbaijan strengthens training for drone production specialists

    Economy
    16:56

    Georgia expresses concern over Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    16:55

    ING: Azerbaijan's economy to grow by average of 2.75% in 2026–2027

    Finance
    16:52

    Azerbaijan NGO Forum: Iran made a grave mistake attacking Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:48
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting of Security Council

    Other
    16:44

    ING lowered inflation expectations for Azerbaijan for 2027

    Finance
    16:43

    Latvian Embassy in Baku condemns Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed