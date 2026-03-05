Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visits Pediatric Unit of 'Leyla Medical Center'

On March 4, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visited the Pediatric Unit of the "Leyla Medical Center" operating under the "Referans Medical Group."

According to Report, during the visit, the guests visited children undergoing treatment at the day patient unit of the Center, as well as inquired about their health and treatment process.

Following the cordial conversation with the children, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva presented various gifts to the kids, creating wonderful memories for everyone involved.

The Pediatric Unit provides state-of-the-art medical services aimed at protecting and treating children's health, with all necessary conditions in place for young patients to receive treatment in a comfortable and safe environment.