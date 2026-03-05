Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    United Kingdom condemns Iran's attacks on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 15:33
    United Kingdom condemns Iran's attacks on Nakhchivan

    The United Kingdom strongly condemns any actions that threaten the security of Azerbaijan, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld said, according to Report.

    "The two Iranian drone strikes this morning in Nakhchivan are completely unacceptable. The UK firmly condemns any actions that threaten Azerbaijan's security. We stand in solidarity with Azerbaijan and those affected at this difficult moment. We are following developments closely," the ambassador said.

    Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport Fergus Auld
    Britaniya səfiri: İranın Naxçıvana dron hücumu tamamilə qəbuledilməzdir
    Великобритания осудила удары Ирана по Нахчывану

