United Kingdom condemns Iran's attacks on Nakhchivan
Foreign policy
- 05 March, 2026
- 15:33
The United Kingdom strongly condemns any actions that threaten the security of Azerbaijan, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld said, according to Report.
"The two Iranian drone strikes this morning in Nakhchivan are completely unacceptable. The UK firmly condemns any actions that threaten Azerbaijan's security. We stand in solidarity with Azerbaijan and those affected at this difficult moment. We are following developments closely," the ambassador said.
