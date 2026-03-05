Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Israel: Iran has completely lost control over situation

    Other
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 15:50
    Israel: Iran has completely lost control over situation

    Iran's attack on Azerbaijan shows that Tehran has completely lost control over the situation, Israel's deputy foreign minister, Sharren Haskel, has said, according to Report.

    Sharren Haskel Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport
    İsrail XİN İranın Naxçıvana hücumu barədə: karnaval bitdi, maskalar düşdü
    МИД Израиля об атаке Ирана на Нахчыван: карнавал закончился, маски сняты

    Latest News

    17:05

    IDF: Israel strikes Iranian headquarters in Alborz province

    Other countries
    17:02

    Ukrainian FM: Attack on Azerbaijan shows Iran's regime is global threat

    Other
    17:01

    Azerbaijan strengthens training for drone production specialists

    Economy
    16:56

    Georgia expresses concern over Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    16:55

    ING: Azerbaijan's economy to grow by average of 2.75% in 2026–2027

    Finance
    16:52

    Azerbaijan NGO Forum: Iran made a grave mistake attacking Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:48
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting of Security Council

    Other
    16:44

    ING lowered inflation expectations for Azerbaijan for 2027

    Finance
    16:43

    Latvian Embassy in Baku condemns Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed