El País: US broke its alliance with Europe in 2025

The United States severed its long-standing alliance with Europe in 2025, Report informs, referring to an analysis published by the Spanish newspaper El País.

"As we look back on the past year, a single development is enough to make it a symbol of our era: in 2025, the United States broke its long-standing, 80-year alliance with Europe - arguably the longest such alliance in history," the article says.

"American troops have not packed their bags or closed any of their bases, at least not yet," the paper notes. "The North Atlantic Alliance still exists on paper."

Nevertheless, the article argues that US President Donald Trump's second term has been marked by hostility towards Europe. It also raises doubts over whether Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty on collective defense remains anything more than a symbolic declaration at this stage.

In an updated US National Security Strategy published on December 5, Washington expressed concern that Europe could become unrecognizable within 20 years. The US administration also questioned whether a number of European countries would retain sufficient economic and military capacity to remain reliable allies.

Trump has previously criticized Europe on multiple occasions. While he said in an interview with Politico that he likes the "current lineup" of leading European politicians, he also argued that they are "doing a poor job." He added that he would support European politicians he considers more suitable in the future. Trump has also renewed criticism of Europe's immigration policies, warning they could render many countries "non-viable states" in the years ahead.