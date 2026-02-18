Anglo Asian Mining expects annual growth in gold, silver production in Azerbaijan

British company Anglo Asian Mining (AAM, which develops gold deposits in Azerbaijan) plans to produce between 28,000 and 33,000 ounces of gold in 2026, compared to the actual 2025 production of 25,061 ounces, the company said in a statement, according to Report.

AAM's silver production this year is projected to be between 170,000 and 210,000 ounces, and copper production between 20,000 and 25,000 tonnes.

As reported, silver production in 2025 totaled 153,333 ounces, while copper production totaled 7,915 tonnes. Thus, in 2026, the company's gold production in Azerbaijan could increase by 11.7% to 31.7% compared to the previous year, silver by 10.9% to 36.95%, and copper by 2.5 to 3.2 times.

The company notes that it plans to approximately triple copper production in 2026 by increasing the contribution of the Gilar and Demirli mines, which began production in 2025.

Gold and silver production are also expected to increase year-on-year. Costs across all stages of production are expected to remain competitive, the statement reads.

According to AAM, the all-in sustainable cost (AISC) for producing an ounce of gold in 2026 is estimated to be between $1,500 and $1,800, while copper production is estimated to be between $6,800 and $7,800.

"I am pleased to provide our 2026 outlook ahead of what we expect to be another transformative year for Anglo Asian. Copper will become our core product during 2026, and we are confident we can triple our copper production compared to the previous year. Anglo Asian has benefited from stable operating performance and strong precious and base metal prices. We now look forward to another year of strong growth," said Anglo Asian Mining CEO Reza Vaziri.