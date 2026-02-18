Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    AZAL, Japanese airlines discuss prospects for cooperation

    Infrastructure
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 12:32
    AZAL, Japanese airlines discuss prospects for cooperation

    The possibilities of establishing direct flights between Azerbaijan and Japan, as well as cooperation with Japanese airlines, have been discussed, according to Report.

    The discussions took place at a meeting between Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), and Katsuya Watanabe, the Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

    According to Rzayev, the meeting focused on AZAL's strategy for expanding its flight network, as well as the potential for Baku to develop as a transit hub.

    "Following our productive meeting, we exchanged views on Azerbaijan's tourism potential. I believe the meeting was very fruitful in terms of exploring new partnership opportunities in tourism and aviation between the two countries and developing mutual ties," Rzayev said.

