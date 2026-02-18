AZAL, Japanese airlines discuss prospects for cooperation

The possibilities of establishing direct flights between Azerbaijan and Japan, as well as cooperation with Japanese airlines, have been discussed, according to Report.

The discussions took place at a meeting between Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), and Katsuya Watanabe, the Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

According to Rzayev, the meeting focused on AZAL's strategy for expanding its flight network, as well as the potential for Baku to develop as a transit hub.

"Following our productive meeting, we exchanged views on Azerbaijan's tourism potential. I believe the meeting was very fruitful in terms of exploring new partnership opportunities in tourism and aviation between the two countries and developing mutual ties," Rzayev said.