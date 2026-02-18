Vahabov: Transportation along Middle Corridor through Azerbaijan grew 90% in 3 years

Cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor through Azerbaijan has increased by 90% over the past three years, said Javlon Vahabov, Director of the International Institute of Central Asia, said speaking at a panel session on "Connectivity and Development: The Economic Dimension of C6 Cooperation and Sustainable Development," Report informs.

"I believe this is also a significant figure, something we had not seen, so to speak, in the period before 2017," he said.

Vahabov also noted that by 2025, bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will have increased by almost 90%.

"Azerbaijan has become the first country in the South Caucasus with which Uzbekistan has established the highest level of trust, elevating the status of bilateral dialogue to that of an alliance. In this regard, Azerbaijan is among the top three countries, along with Russia and Kazakhstan," he noted.