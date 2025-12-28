Latvia withdraws from convention banning anti-personnel mines

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 28 December, 2025
    • 15:21
    Latvia has officially withdrawn from the Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines, also known as the Ottawa Convention, effective from December 27, according to Report.

    "Latvia's decision to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, stockpiling and production of anti-personnel mines, entered into force on December 27," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Diana Eglite said.

    Eglite explained that Latvia submitted its instrument of withdrawal to the UN Secretary-General on June 27. Under the terms of the convention, withdrawal takes effect six months after the submission of the relevant document.

    As a result, from December 27, 2025, Latvia is legally permitted to acquire, produce and use anti-personnel mines. The country had been a party to the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction since 2005.

    Notifications of withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention have also been submitted by Poland, Estonia and Finland.

    Латвия вышла из конвенции, запрещающей противопехотные мины

