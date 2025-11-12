Pashinyan comments on why Armenia was previously denied arms sales

Previously, Yerevan was refused arms sales because foreign partners feared that the weapons might be deployed outside Armenia's internationally recognized borders, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday, Report informs via Armenpress.

The PM indicated that his administration has recently been able to secure defense supplies, unlike in previous years, because its approach is based on legitimacy.

"Why are we able to acquire these weapons now, whereas previously we could not?" he said at a press briefing when asked about the defense supplies.

"The most important point is that our strategies are now based on legitimacy. Back then, people would tell us transparently - with all due respect - that they could not sell us weapons because they had no guarantee that we would not use them beyond the needs related to our sovereign territory; in other words, that we would not deploy them in areas outside our internationally recognized borders," Pashinyan said.