    Azerbaijan and US outline five key goals under Charter on Strategic Partnership

    Foreign policy
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 19:55
    Azerbaijan and the United States have outlined five main goals for bilateral cooperation under the Charter on Strategic Partnership, according to the text of the charter signed today by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and US Vice President JD Vance.

    In particular, Azerbaijan and the United States reaffirm their support for each other's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of borders as the foundation of bilateral relations.

    The parties proceed from the Memorandum of Understanding, signed in Washington on August 8, 2025, between the governments of Azerbaijan and the United States on establishing a Working Group to develop the Charter on Strategic Partnership.

    They confirm the importance of strategic partnership in areas of mutual interest and benefit, including regional connectivity, economic investment, and security cooperation.

    The charter also underscores the mutual intention to strengthen relations in areas of shared interest, including diplomatic, economic, energy, technological, and security spheres.

    The sides emphasize the importance of engaging not only government institutions but also the private sectors of both countries in planning and implementing the strategic partnership and deeper cooperation.

    One of the key areas of cooperation is regional connectivity and energy security, with Baku and Washington aiming to expand cooperation to promote economic growth and regional connectivity, with a focus on developing the Middle Corridor.

    The document further highlights the importance of investment, including in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, as Azerbaijan and the United States seek to stimulate economic growth, encourage investment, and improve the bilateral business climate.

    Regarding security cooperation, the charter notes that peace in the South Caucasus serves the shared interests of both countries, while cooperation in the security sphere strengthens bilateral, regional, and international security.

    The charter also focuses on institutional cooperation, noting that Azerbaijan and the United States may establish working groups within the existing strategic partnership mechanism in key areas, including economy and trade, energy, connectivity, artificial intelligence and digital development, as well as security and defense.

    Xartiya: Azərbaycan və ABŞ əməkdaşlığın 5 əsas məqsədini müəyyənləşdirib
    ХСП: Азербайджан и США наметили 5 основных целей сотрудничества

