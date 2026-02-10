Ilham Aliyev: J.D.Vance is Azerbaijan's friend
- 10 February, 2026
- 19:42
The visit of US Vice President James David Vance to Azerbaijan is historic, President Ilham Aliyev said while delivering a joint press statement with US Vice President James David Vance in Baku, Report informs.
"He is our friend and guest. His visit is important in terms of the substance of the talks and the Strategic Charter," President Aliyev said.
