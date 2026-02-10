Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev: J.D.Vance is Azerbaijan's friend

    Foreign policy
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 19:42
    Ilham Aliyev: J.D.Vance is Azerbaijan's friend

    The visit of US Vice President James David Vance to Azerbaijan is historic, President Ilham Aliyev said while delivering a joint press statement with US Vice President James David Vance in Baku, Report informs.

    "He is our friend and guest. His visit is important in terms of the substance of the talks and the Strategic Charter," President Aliyev said.

    Vance's Azerbaijan visit Ilham Aliyev
    İlham Əliyev: Cey Di Vens bizim dostumuzdur
    Ильхам Алиев: Джей Ди Вэнс — друг Азербайджана

