    Vance: Aliyev and Trump only leaders with good relations with both Türkiye and Israel

    Foreign policy
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 19:54
    Vance: Aliyev and Trump only leaders with good relations with both Türkiye and Israel

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and US President Donald Trump are the only leaders in the world who truly have good relations with both Türkiye and Israel, US Vice President J.D. Vance said while delivering a joint statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku, according to Report.

    "I am extremely glad to be here. Before landing (in Baku – ed.) I told my staff that, apart from President Trump, the only world leader who truly has good relations with both the Turks and the Israelis is President Aliyev," he said.

    Vens: Əliyev və Tramp dünyada həm Türkiyə, həm də İsraillə yaxşı münasibətlərə malik olan yeganə liderlərdir
    Вэнс: Алиев и Трамп - единственные лидеры в мире, имеющие хорошие отношения и с Турцией, и с Израилем

