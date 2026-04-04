Papoyan: Goods transit via Azerbaijan becoming common practice

Armenia is receiving certain goods of Azerbaijani origin, including gasoline and diesel fuel, while cargo transit through Azerbaijan has become increasingly frequent, Armenia"s Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said, according to Armenian media cited by Report.

"Armenia receives one or two types of goods of Azerbaijani origin-gasoline and diesel fuel-and shipments are arriving through Azerbaijan almost every day. For example, one supermarket chain, Nor Zovk, has applied to import semolina via Azerbaijan, another company has requested to import Russian coal, a third is importing grain, and a fourth is already importing fertilizers. This has become a very common occurrence," he said.

Papoyan also confirmed that Armenia has goods it could potentially export to Azerbaijan.

"There was a specific request for aluminum foil. The Azerbaijani side asked for a particular type and requested details on volume, delivery сроки, and price. Our producer provided this information, but we have not yet received a response," the minister said.