Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Papoyan: Goods transit via Azerbaijan becoming common practice

    Region
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 14:41
    Papoyan: Goods transit via Azerbaijan becoming common practice

    Armenia is receiving certain goods of Azerbaijani origin, including gasoline and diesel fuel, while cargo transit through Azerbaijan has become increasingly frequent, Armenia"s Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said, according to Armenian media cited by Report.

    "Armenia receives one or two types of goods of Azerbaijani origin-gasoline and diesel fuel-and shipments are arriving through Azerbaijan almost every day. For example, one supermarket chain, Nor Zovk, has applied to import semolina via Azerbaijan, another company has requested to import Russian coal, a third is importing grain, and a fourth is already importing fertilizers. This has become a very common occurrence," he said.

    Papoyan also confirmed that Armenia has goods it could potentially export to Azerbaijan.

    "There was a specific request for aluminum foil. The Azerbaijani side asked for a particular type and requested details on volume, delivery сроки, and price. Our producer provided this information, but we have not yet received a response," the minister said.

    Transit via Azerbaijan Gevorg Papoyan Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Papoyan: Azərbaycan üzərindən Ermənistana mal tədarükü müntəzəm hal alır
    Папоян: Поставки товаров в Армению через Азербайджан становятся регулярными

    Latest News

    18:54
    Photo

    Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    18:48
    Photo

    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

    Domestic policy
    18:35
    Photo

    Azerbaijani universities pitch study options in Kazakhstan

    Education and science
    18:14

    Azerbaijan permits export of cherry saplings to Uzbekistan

    AIC
    18:08
    Photo
    Video

    President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Georgia delivered press statements - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    18:05

    5 Killed in fire following traffic collision in Afghanistan's Baghlan

    Other countries
    17:56

    Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss regional tensions by phone

    Region
    17:37

    Crocus City Hall attack accomplice commits suicide in Moscow detention center

    Region
    17:23
    Photo

    First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed