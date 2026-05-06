Azerbaijan rises 21 places in global cybersecurity ranking

Azerbaijan has significantly strengthened its international position in the field of cybersecurity. The has advanced 21 places in the National Cyber Security Index (NCSI), rising from 52nd to 31st place, Report informs, citing the Electronic Security Service (ESS) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The country's score on the international index prepared by the e-Governance Academy has increased from 75.83 to 83.33 points.

The NCSI covers more than 100 countries and is considered one of the most reliable international measurement tools in the field of cybersecurity. The index evaluates not only technical capabilities but also the legal framework, governance capacity, and the level of national preparedness.

The assessment conducted by the NCSI across 12 key areas and 49 indicators shows that Azerbaijan has achieved notable progress in the areas of rapid response to cyber threats, formulation of national policy, institutional capabilities, and international cooperation.

This success has been achieved as a result of the targeted state policy implemented in Azerbaijan. Strategic decisions aimed at strengthening cybersecurity, the digital economy, and electronic governance have significantly increased our country's competitiveness in the international arena.

Furthermore, state investments in the field of cybersecurity, attention devoted to specialist training, and comprehensive measures aimed at protecting critical information infrastructure have fundamentally changed the country's position in this area. The consistent steps taken in recent years toward improving national legislation in this field, establishing specialized institutions, and expanding international partnerships are also among the factors contributing to this success.