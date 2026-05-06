Azerbaijan has expressed interest in benefiting from Moldova's advanced technologies and know‑how in the fields of viticulture and winemaking, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilhama Gadimova stated, Report informs, citing the ministry.

She made the remarks during a meeting with Sergiu Gherciu, Secretary General of Moldova's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry, who is visiting Azerbaijan within the framework of the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and the 31st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan).

Gadimova provided detailed information about the Caspian Agro exhibition, the current state of Azerbaijan's agricultural sector, and government support mechanisms for farmers.

The deputy minister emphasized that agriculture is one of the most promising areas of cooperation between the two countries, highlighting Moldova's rich history and successful experience in viticulture and winemaking. She noted Azerbaijan's interest in acquiring Moldova's advanced technologies and expertise in this field.

Gherciu, in turn, stressed that Moldova considers Azerbaijan a friendly country and is keen to expand cooperation across all sectors. He underlined the significant potential for deepening collaboration in agriculture.

Both sides expressed mutual interest in strengthening agrarian cooperation.