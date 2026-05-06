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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azeri Light oil price declines in global markets

    Energy
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 09:57
    Azeri Light oil price declines in global markets

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil fell on the global market, decreasing by $1.12, or 0.93%, to $118.56 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Report.

    According to trading results, the price of June futures for Brent crude stood at $114.99 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light dropped by $1.01, or 0.87%, to $115.45 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan"s state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 on April 21, 2020, while its highest price reached $149.66 in July 2008. In Azerbaijan, this grade of oil is produced under the development agreement for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 31.65% stake.

    Azeri Light crude Brent crude
    Azərbaycan nefti ucuzlaşıb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти снизилась

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