Pakistan and Iran discuss situation in Middle East
- 29 January, 2026
- 13:13
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, discussing the situation in the Middle East region, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Report informs.
"DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke today with Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi. DPM/FM expressed concern over the evolving regional situation, and underscored that dialogue & diplomacy remain the only viable way forward. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact," reads the post.
