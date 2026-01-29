Pakistan and Iran discuss situation in Middle East

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, discussing the situation in the Middle East region, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Report informs.

"DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke today with Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi. DPM/FM expressed concern over the evolving regional situation, and underscored that dialogue & diplomacy remain the only viable way forward. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact," reads the post.