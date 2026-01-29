Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Pakistan and Iran discuss situation in Middle East

    Region
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 13:13
    Pakistan and Iran discuss situation in Middle East

    Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, discussing the situation in the Middle East region, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Report informs.

    "DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke today with Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi. DPM/FM expressed concern over the evolving regional situation, and underscored that dialogue & diplomacy remain the only viable way forward. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact," reads the post.

    Pakistan və İran Yaxın Şərqdəki vəziyyəti müzakirə edib
    Пакистан и Иран обсудили обстановку на Ближнем Востоке

