Overchuk: Russia and Armenia in talks on transit supply of new goods through Azerbaijan

Moscow is discussing with Yerevan the possibility of delivering fertilizers via transit through Azerbaijan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said, as quoted by Report.

He called the first shipment of Russian grain to Armenia through Azerbaijan "an important event."

"An important event took place, which we consider truly significant (in early November-ed.): the first train with Russian grain passed through the territories of Azerbaijan and Georgia to Armenia. This was the first time in more than 30 years, and the first time since Armenia and Azerbaijan became independent, that a train with grain traveled this route… Later, Kazakh wheat also passed through. We are also discussing the possibility of loading this line with other types of cargo - fertilizers," Overchuk emphasized.

According to him, Moscow and Yerevan are discussing expanding bilateral deliveries through imports from Armenia: "We are talking about ensuring return shipments from Armenia to Russia via Azerbaijan. These are all developments that until recently seemed highly unlikely."