Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Overchuk: Russia and Armenia in talks on transit supply of new goods through Azerbaijan

    Region
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 12:41
    Overchuk: Russia and Armenia in talks on transit supply of new goods through Azerbaijan

    Moscow is discussing with Yerevan the possibility of delivering fertilizers via transit through Azerbaijan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said, as quoted by Report.

    He called the first shipment of Russian grain to Armenia through Azerbaijan "an important event."

    "An important event took place, which we consider truly significant (in early November-ed.): the first train with Russian grain passed through the territories of Azerbaijan and Georgia to Armenia. This was the first time in more than 30 years, and the first time since Armenia and Azerbaijan became independent, that a train with grain traveled this route… Later, Kazakh wheat also passed through. We are also discussing the possibility of loading this line with other types of cargo - fertilizers," Overchuk emphasized.

    According to him, Moscow and Yerevan are discussing expanding bilateral deliveries through imports from Armenia: "We are talking about ensuring return shipments from Armenia to Russia via Azerbaijan. These are all developments that until recently seemed highly unlikely."

    Alexey Overchuk transit goods
    Overçuk: Rusiya və Ermənistan malların Azərbaycan vasitəsilə göndərilməsini müzakirə edir
    Оверчук: РФ и Армения обсуждают поставку новых товаров транзитом через Азербайджан

    Latest News

    14:04

    Russia attacks Ukrnafta's production facilities for second day in row

    Other countries
    13:52

    Director: Unified religious activity database needed in Azerbaijan

    Religion
    13:50

    Deputy minister: Religious propaganda should not be promoted in education system

    Education and science
    13:39

    Irakli Kobakhidze congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:36

    All religious denominations represented at Azerbaijan forum, committee official says

    Religion
    13:29

    Aleksandar Vučić congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:27
    Video

    Hikmat Hajiyev shares post on occasion of President Ilham Aliyev's birthday

    Domestic policy
    13:21

    Milikh Yevdayev: Azerbaijan has preserved the harmony of religious and cultural diversity

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    ASCO's Koroglu tanker returns to service after repairs

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed